Houston woman killed in Alice crash

Officials with the DPS said the crash happened when one car ran a stop sign.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said.

A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a stop sign while trying to head east on State Highway 359. That vehicle was then hit on the driver's side by a white Dodge Charger heading eastbound.

The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to Christus Spohn hospital with life threatening injuries. A passenger in that car, 48-year-old Amanda Tamez of Houston, was pronounced dead at Christus Spohn hospital in Alice. The driver had life-threatening injuries, DPS officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

