Two native Houstonians among those still unaccounted for in Florida condo building collapse

HOUSTON — Two Houston natives are confirmed to be among those still unaccounted for in the condo building collapse in Surfside, Fla.

Manny Lafont, an alum of Sharpstown High School, and a 20-year-old man, also from Houston, are said to be among the 159 still missing in the collapse of the Champion Towers South condominium, according to Lafont’s ex-wife, Adriana.

Lafont’s ex-wife said Manny called his son from his bed the night before the building collapse. They have not heard from Manny since then.

She asked for prayers on social media that her ex-husband be found soon.

Adriana Lafont described Manny as the best father and that he was very involved in his children's lives.

“These two kids have given me so much strength,” Adriana Lafont said. “We have faith.”

Sam Olivares, a friend and fellow Sharpstown alum of Manny Lafont, described him as jokester and fun to be around. He said he often would reach out to him and another Sharpstown alum whenever he was visiting in South Florida.

“I was talking to my friend Scott on the phone, and we just sat there in silence, there were no words we could come up with this tragic event, especially with somebody you know. And to have kids out there waiting to hear about their dad,” Olivares said. “It’s just overwhelming.”

Olivares said the last time he spoke with Lafont was about three years ago when he had hoped to meet up with him. He explained that he hopeful his friend is found soon.

“I’m keeping that faith, but fearing for the worst, trying to cope with that with other Sharpstown alumni,” he said.

He said he is still in shock along with their classmates.

“No words to explain right now,” he said.

