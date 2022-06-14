Nonprofit helps serve the community amidst tampon shortages

Local nonprofit, "Crimson Cause" is continuing to step up for the community amidst the shortage, distributing feminine care products to shelters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Various retailers have nearly empty shelves where tampons used to be. This shortage is not only an inconvenience to consumers, but it also makes the impact of organizations like Crimson Cause even more significant.

The group primarily distributes feminine care products to shelters. President of Crimson Cause, Ashley Arevalo said with rising prices of essential items like tampons, especially during the pandemic, creates "a vicious cycle."

"With this tampon shortage, you know, it's affecting everyone, it's very easy for people to be affected by period poverty," Arevalo said.

The organization recently began distributing feminine products to schools.

"For some reason the schools don't budget for these products, which I think is kind of silly," Arevalo said. "They can budget for toilet paper or hand sanitizer, and menstrual products are just as essential as those items."

The community's support and donations make their efforts feel even more significant.

"It's just nice to be able to talk about periods because, you know, it erases the stigma," Arevalo said.

While you're waiting on shelves to restock, it is important to note that there are alternatives to using tampons. Dr. Mary Joy Hyde with OBGYN Associates suggests menstrual cups and discs.

"The nice thing about them is they're reusable. So they're more environmentally friendly," Hyde said. "They're easy to use once you get the hang of it."

Dr. Hyde added that period panties are also a good option.

"Again, reusable," Hyde said. "They also make period bathing suits, which are really nice for the younger girls so they can keep swimming."

While access to these products differs from each individual, Crimson Cause is not shy about stepping up to help someone in need of these essential items.

"I just want to give them to everyone who needs them," Arevalo said. "So that's what our goal is."

