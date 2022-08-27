'Forging Forward': How a therapeutic hobby helps build brotherhood of veterans

Forging Forward assists veterans with activities that will help them pass the time and create an artistic outlet.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today marked the first event of many to come for Forging Forward. The community describes the event simply as "veterans helping veterans". The camaraderie of different generations of veterans and first responders gathering for an event like this to craft items that will last forever is special.

Mark Banks, Founder of Forging Forward, is passionate about helping veterans and first responders.

“There's nothing better than to be able to take a blank material and put little effort and sweat into it,” Banks said. “And come out with a useful product that stays with you the rest of your life.”

Forging Forward assists veterans with activities that will help them pass the time and create an artistic outlet.

“After a little while, taking your frustrations out beating that steel,” Banks said. “You forgot all your problems, because you're focusing on what you're doing with that steel on an anvil and what you're turning it into. "

Their ultimate goal is building alumni. The brotherhood that is built through social media and the classes is what will keep first responders and veterans coming back.

“Long term goal is veterans coming together and just building up a brotherhood, the camaraderie,” Banks said.

The event was inspiring to future leaders like Dakota Banks who is currently serving in the Texas division out of Corpus Christi for the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets.

“I'm grateful because of the future that they've brought us and hopefully, one day I'll end up joining the service, just so I can give back to what they've done,” Banks said.

91-year-old Korean War veteran, Hommer Gerald Lee and 98-year-old WWII veteran Russell Danford were invited as special guests to this event. Gerald Lee shared his favorite part on the event today.

"The people, getting to meet, and see all the people," Gerald Lee said.

Even the mayors of Portland and Ingleside dropped by to show their support. Mayor of Portland, Cathy Skurow was excited about the amount of people who showed their support.

“It looks like everybody's having a great time and you know, knife making is also an art that is dying,” Skurow said. “And these craftsmen that are coming today to share their skill set with these groups of veterans and first responders is absolutely amazing.”

Mark Banks wants as many veterans as possible to participate so they can be a helping hand for future participants.



“Then you come in, and you teach the new guys that have never had the class, what you learned last time, and it will just continue to grow,” Banks said. “The more you're in it, the more you're going to want to make.”

