CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many who call the Coastal Bend home, fishing is a hobby, way of life, family tradition, perhaps something many of you did growing up going to spots like Copano Bay, Rockport or Port Bay.

Taking care of the growth and wildlife who also call these waters home is a big responsibility, that’s where the Coastal Conservation Association, or CCA, comes in.

“The organization was created in 1977 by a group of recreational anglers concerned about the status of red drum fish. Commercial interest really depleting it, levels were down, and they got together and said, ‘No, we gotta get together, or we’re not going to have this fish in the future,’” said John Blaha, assistant director and director of the habitat program for CCA.

CCA’s mission is to advise and educate the public on conservation of marine resources through conserving, promoting and enhancing the present and future our coastal resources.

And while it is a national organization, with chapters in the east, west and Gulf Coast, its humble beginnings trace back to a tackle shop in Dickinson, Texas, just outside of Houston, which is where the primary meetings were held for it. The banquets for the CCA Corpus chapter are one of the longest-running, going on 40+ years. Corpus Christi is also well-represented in the leadership as the state chairman, state president, habitat community chairman, and board members are all based in Corpus.

Blaha has been with CCA for nearly 20 years. He began volunteering in 1990.

“I wanted to be part of something that made a difference, and I felt that was my calling,” Blaha said. “There are a lot of wonderful volunteers. wonderful people in general, and they all have a passion for ensuring this resource is taken care of, not just for this generation, but future generations.”

One of the ways CCA works to provide more opportunities for future generations through the sport of fishing is through the STAR (State of Texas Angler’s Rodeo) tournament. The tournaments spans the entire Texas Gulf Coast and offer current CCA Texas members the chance to win over $1,000,000 in prizes and scholarships.

“To date, there’s been $6.825 million in scholarships awarded to 215 kids, youth and teens,” said John Blaha of CCA. “It’s a game-changer, it’s a life-changer for many of those families.”

To learn more about conservation efforts, events like the STAR tournament, and how to become a volunteer for CCA, visit their website here: