CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After four years, China finally lifted a ban last week on importing poultry from the U.S. With the U.S. exporting more chicken, that means more grain is needed to feed them, and a lot of that grain is sourced right here in South Texas.

Jason Apple is an animal science professor at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. He said China's recent trade deal with the U.S. spurred from a need for protein in their country. He said China's main protein is pork, but the African swine fever has killed almost half of the country's pig population, making chicken more popular.

"This African swine fever has kind of made them go to the trade table and say, 'We need protein,' and we have the most," Apple said.

Apple said while Texas is known for its cattle, the poultry industry is a $2.2 billion business in the Lone Star State. He said the only possible downside of the trade deal is we might see a slight price increase on chicken at the grocery store.

