Driving through high water can cause damage to your car, here's what experts say to look out for

Kiri Donnaway, Service Advisor at Dubs Garage says sometimes you might not notice the damage right away.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kiri Donnaway, Service Advisor at Dubs Garage says damage can be done to your car even if you’re able to drive through high water without getting stuck.

“If your air intake sits low on the vehicle you’re more likely to be in trouble because that could’ve sucked some water in which means it could you know enter your engine, but if the air intake sits high you could possibly be okay we just don’t recommend taking that chance,” said Donnaway.

That water you're driving through may not seem like a big threat, but it can create multiple problems for your car.

“Compression issues because there’s no place for the water to go that could cause piston rods to begin to bend, break and that may even take a chunk out of your engine, two It can also cause rust which would not allow the components to move freely,” said Donnaway.

“Besides hydro locking the engine other electrical components could become soaked which can cause all kinds of nightmares just like you said like not allowing the vehicle to start or short cirque modules that sit on the floor board, just all kinds of things could happen when driving through high water.”

“It may take months for you to see the damage a lot of small electrical components you may not see immediately to the naked eye and then here you are months later with corroded terminals, maybe some of the critical systems in your vehicle stop working and sometimes you may not even find that out until after it’s too late,” said Donnaway.

If you do drive through high water, Donnaway says it's important to get your car looked at by an expert.

“There’s no way to tell obviously if you have immediate concerns non starting or engine noises or noises from underneath obviously probably note there's some bigger damage but there's no way to tell how bad the damage is unless you take it somewhere to have it looked at,” said Donnaway.

