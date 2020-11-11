Public Health Director weighs in on how Halloween impacted COVID-19 cases in Nueces County

"Halloween did play a part in this increase," Health Director Annette Rodriguez.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Did Halloween play a role in the recent increase of cases here in Nueces County? According to Health Director Annette Rodriguez it did.

On Tuesday, November 10 Nueces County reported 137 new coronavirus cases and 17 of those cases came from the state's data dump.

"Halloween did play a part in this increase," said Health Director Annette Rodriguez. The incubation period for those who decided to celebrate Halloween ends this Friday. Rodriguez encourages those experiencing symptoms to register for the drive thru testing taking place Wednesday morning.

On Halloween there were 26 cases and Rodriguez says people started celebrating a day or two before Halloween and you can see that upward trend when looking at the number of cases in Nueces County.

"If you look over the last two weeks you can see that our cases are definitely increasing," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says the counties 7 day daily average has increased. Rodriguez adding that last week the 7 day daily average was in the 40s and as of Tuesday, November 10 it is 65 cases per day.

"Our cases are definitely increasing and we need to be very careful moving forward," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez added that the number of positive cases are continuing to increase.

2 COVID-19 related deaths, 137 new cases reported in Nueces County on Nov. 10. 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.