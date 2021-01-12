How long could it take for the Omicron variant to reach Nueces County?

Health departments across the country are looking back at recent positive cases to see if they could be the Omicron variant.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first case of the newest COVID-19 variant to reach the U.S. comes just six days after South African health officials identified it as the Omicron variant.

It was first detected in the U.S. Tuesday with a case in San Francisco; but how long could it take for that variant to make its way to the Coastal Bend?

With the initial strain of COVID-19, it took two months from the first detection in the U.S. until the first detection here in Nueces County.

The Alpha variant took less than two weeks to get here.

The Delta variant is now the dominant strain. It was first detected in March, and a Corpus Christi healthcare worker tested positive for the Delta strain in mid-June.

Health departments across the country are looking back at recent positive cases to see if they could be the Omicron variant.

3News will keep you updated with the latest.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.