How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought

South Texas has already seen several inches of rain and could top 4.5 inches by the end of Sunday, but that's still not enough to bust our current drought.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?

3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"

The short answer is no.

"It's not going to get us out of a drought, but it certainly is going to help," Mariah said.

Mariah added that South Texas would need 10-15 inches of rain to fully pull us out of our current drought.



Our viewing area has received approximately 2.5 inches so far during this rain event, and the current forecast shows we will likely get 2 more inches of rain.

"Our drought monitor is updated every Thursday, so this week coming up will include this rainfall," Mariah explained. "It will be exciting to see it."

Drought map as of Aug. 11

All of the 3NEWS viewing area is experiencing some level of drought. Parts of Live Oak and Bee counties are in Exceptional Drought, the most severe drought category. San Patricio and northern Nueces County are in Extreme Drought, while southern Nueces County is in Severe Drought.