Here's how our South Texas congressmen voted in bills to address baby formula shortage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. House and Representatives voted on two bills this week aimed at addressing the baby formula shortage.

One bill, the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act, which would provide $28 million in emergency supplemental appropriations to address the shortage of infant formula, passed 231-192.

Rep. Michael Cloud of Corpus Christi voted against that bill. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen did not vote due to a family emergency, he told 3NEWS, but has voiced support for the bill. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Laredo voted in support of the bill.

The other bill, The Access to Baby Formula Act, had more bipartisan support. All area representatives voted in support of that bill except for Gonzalez, who did not vote due to the family emergency.

U.S. Reps. Louie Gohmert of Tyler and Chip Roy of Austin were among only nine members to vote against the legislation that would have allowed changes to the WIC program, formally known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. That measure would expand the formula brand choices available to program participants, which would lessen the impact of a single company’s recall.

The Senate approved that bill Thursday. It now heads to the president's desk to be signed into law.

Also Thursday, the administration said the Defense Department is working to book commercial aircraft to fly about 246 pallets of Nestlé formula from Zurich, Switzerland, to Plainfield, Indiana.

The shipments will include the equivalent of up to 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of three formulas — Alfamino Infant, Alfamino Junio, and Gerber Good Start Extensive HA, all hypoallergenic formulas for children with cow’s milk protein allergy. The White House said these are a priority because they serve a critical medical purpose and are in short supply.

The baby formula shortage was caused by the safety-related closure of the country’s largest formula manufacturing plant. The head of the FDA told lawmakers Thursday that the factory could be up and running as soon as next week.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.

