Experts provide insight on how social media impacts the mental health of teens

Experts say while social media can have a positive impact on children, too much screen time can certainly have some negative effects as well.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Instagram, Snapchat, Tik Tok and Twitter are just some of the social media apps that teens have access to everyday.

“Social media is a really important part of many of our teens lives and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon,” said Counselor at Adkins Middle School, Kaitlyn Wagner.

Wagner says social media does have its perks.

“It can provide some of that positive peer interaction,” said Wagner

According to Wagner, studies have shown that too much screen time isn't a good thing.

“An increased amount of time that our students are spending on social media is having a negative impact on their mental health, particularly in instances such as depression and anxiety,” said Wagner.

Some parents agree, making sure their kids are aware that not everything online is positive or what they seem.

“Things that happen on there are not things we do in real life, it’s all pretty much fake made up they’re wanting attention,” said parent Melissa Walker.

Wagner says they’re doing their part in the classroom to help students make sure they’re using social media appropriately.

“We’re constantly educating students on appropriate uses of devices since devices are being used regularly in the classroom now,” said Wagner.

They are also providing resources for students who may feel those negative impacts from social media.

“We are working with students in guidance lessons on how to teach them social skills, emotional coping skills and we also have more support available to students who need increased intervention,” said Wagner.

Outside the classroom Wagner says it's important for parents to set boundaries when it comes to scrolling on their phones or tablets.

“There are a lot of applications and settings available to parents to make it easy for you to set healthy parameters on your students’ device,” said Wagner.

Encourage parents not just to monitor their kids' use on the apps, but also encourage them to hang up and just hang out.

“We also recommend having completely unplugged days, days where your family is doing unplugged activities such as playing board games, getting outside, exercising, reading,”

Wagner says it’s also extremely important for parents to monitor their child’s behavior, like social isolation.

“If you’re seeing your student who once was an outgoing very involved student really isolating themselves both at school and at home please reach out to your school counselor or have a meaningful conversation with your student,” said Wagner.

Wagner adds it’s also important to pay attention to your child’s academic success.

“When you see a big change in their grades, their attitude towards school or schoolwork we maybe need to have conversations on how their media use or how things going on in their life are impacting them mentally and emotionally.”