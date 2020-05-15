CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — My daughter, Jennifer Gibson, is graduating from high school in the top ten in her class. She's also coming away from Del Mar College with a Liberal Arts degree. Like other high school seniors, the pandemic has forced her to finish out the school year online. Her reward? Well, there's been no prom and graduation has been delayed until later in the summer. This is not exactly a senior year to remember, but it is one that will be hard to forget.

"It's definitely not the worst thing that could happen," Gibson said.

We surprised her with a graduation balloon salute to help ease the sting of a lost school year. We contacted a La De Da - wedding planning service - to do the job; Leana Yates has owned the business for 18 years. This pandemic has changed the way she does business. These days, she's busy putting balloon tributes up all over town.

"After a couple weeks we decided to pivot our business and start doing balloon work and so we've been doing really well with that we haven't been able to bring all of our stuff back, but it's me and a couple of other people," Yates said.

Gibson was set to attend her high school and college graduation this coming weekend. Even though those ceremonies are delayed, she's still ready to take part in those celebrations and is looking ahead in pursuit of her four-year college degree.

"I already have most of my basics done," Gibson said. "I'm planning on continuing my education at TAMUCC."

She hopes that her college career won't have to be completed through online classes.

