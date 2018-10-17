Galveston (KIIII News) — During a public meeting in Galveston Monday, trustees of the Texas Implementation Group gave an update on how a $238 million settlement was being spent.

According to officials, more than $100 million from a settlement after the Deepwater Horizon explosion in 2010 has been spent to restore Texas' coastal habitats. The money has been used to help restore sea turtle, bird and oyster coastal and wetland habitats.

The money has also been used for recreational improvements like artificial reefs for fishing and diving.

