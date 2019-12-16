CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will be a special screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas this weekend, and proceeds from the event will benefit the American Cancer Society.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, parents and kids are encouraged to visit the Alamo Drafthouse in their pajamas to enjoy activities, treats, and pictures with Santa. The funds raised during the movie will help research and treatment.

The American Cancer Society provides many other services for cancer warriors, such as counseling, lodging arrangements during treatment.

"Some of the treatments and services we offer are 'roads to recovery,' rides to treatments or a ride home. Maybe they're not feeling well," Amy Mintz said.

For more information about the movie viewing party, call 361-857-0136.

