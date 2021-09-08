How the I-69 corridor will benefit South Texas

The corridor will eventually stretch from Canada to Mexico and pass through the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State officials have continued to press the federal government to invest in our highways and bridges. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said that will happen when that trillion dollar federal no-partisan infrastructure bill passes.

Congressman Gonzales said that around the state, there are some 19,400 miles of damage roads that are in need of repair, as well as 800 bridges that have to be worked on as well.

The Texas Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers has given our state’s infrastructure a grade of C because of its current condition.

Also, the congressman believes that the federal infrastructure bill will help accelerate the construction of the I-69 corridor, which will eventually stretch from Canada to Mexico and pass through the Coastal Bend.

"We all benefit from finishing I-69," Gonzalez said. "We need connectivity from San Antonio all the way down to the bottom end of Texas. It helps Corpus Christi. It helps every urban area in the southern part of the state."