How the isolation in hospitals can have lasting psychological effects on COVID-19 patients

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hospitalizations across the country continue to rise as more people need extended help after contracting COVID-19.

While many suffered from the physical toll from the virus, they also endured a mental health strain while fighting it alone.

"I couldn't even have my grandkids there to cheer me up," said Christine J. Wilmot, a Corpus Christi resident.

Wilmot spent weeks in the hospital in June 2020. She said that period of time was difficult -- mentally.

"Really, it hit me in my heart because, I get emotional, a lot of people go through this and it hurts," said Wilmot.

She played her Christian music to keep her spirits up while she waited to recover and be reunited with her family.

"We are born as people. We are hardwired to connect that is how we thrive," said Jinnelle V. Powell, a licensed mental health counselor and supervisor.

Powell said this was the reason why the rise in hospitalizations during the pandemic was concerning.

"Research has shown that people can actually get better, with illnesses, with human contact. So, that isolation while you're sick, that's a big struggle," said Powell.

Due to COVID-19 safety measures, hospitals continued to restrict visitations.

"When you're going through all this crisis, and you've gone through kind of a near death experiment, people are also very some times depressed," said Salim Surani, a pulmonologist and intensive care unit doctor at Christus Spohn-Shoreline.

Surani said he's seen firsthand the impact patient isolation can have.

"They're very anxious, they also have some post-traumatic stress disorder," said Surani.

Aside from not being able to have family and friends around for support, Surani said even the doctors and nurses are covered in PPE gear, which is another discomforting feeling.

"The depression hits, too, and it was hard. I said 'Oh, Lord, you're really testing me, I know this is a test and we're going to get through it," said Wilmot.

While many like Wilmot were able to make their exit through the hospital doors, the mental impact of going through it all alone, takes longer to heal.

