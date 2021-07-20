How the newest DACA ruling impacts people in South Texas

A local immigration attorney said this decision puts thousands in uneasy waters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As of Friday, no new Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals applications will be accepted after a federal judge ruled the program to be unconstitutional.

"It affects the people that didn't think they could apply but could've," said Debra Rodriguez, an Immigration Attorney.

"Perhaps they didn't get the right information. Perhaps they were afraid and now they have certain assurances that yes if you're in DACA, you're not just going to be thrown in jail. And then it also affects the kids that were under the age required to apply for DACA and now they're over that age and now they're eligible."

Rodriguez said at the local level, there are about 10 to 15 people that walk through her door that want to apply for DACA protections, but now, those clients won't have the opportunity to gain that protection, which calls for some concern.

DACA protections allow kids and young people to go to school and work in the United States, but to apply, you have to be 15-years-old.

Rodriguez added that even though many steps were taken backwards, she doesn't think these decisions are permanent.

"We're hopeful that this will put some pressure on congress to make meaningful reform because that's the only way that you're going to protect permanently this group of people," she added.

If this change is appealed, the case will go to the fifth circuit court of appeal, then the supreme court.

