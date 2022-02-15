Dr. Is In: How to add ten more years to your life

A new study shows we can add 10 more years to life if we eat more legumes, whole grains, nuts and less red and processed meats.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyone is looking for the fountain of youth, right? What if it could be found in what we eat?

A new study shows we can add 10 more years to life if we eat more legumes, whole grains, nuts and less red and processed meats.

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition to explain the results of the study.

"If you start to eat very healthy early in life it is important," Surani said. "The earlier your start, the more advantages you get over the long run."

Surani said that those who start to eat legumes, whole grains and nuts early in life can add 10-13 years onto their life expectancy.

"You get a maximum advantage when you start at the age of 20 but even when you start at the age of 50 or 60, you still get an extra four to five years to your life," Surani said.

Surani said a good tool to use is the Food4HealthyLife calculator.

"You can actually put in your age and you can say how much of an increase of grains and legumes you did, how much decrease in meat, and it will actually give you a prediction on how many years you gain," Surani said.

