Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The 2018 midterm elections are fast approaching and your deadline to become a registered voter is Tuesday, Oct.9.

Voting in the 2018 midterm elections is crucial when it comes to shaping the future of this country.

To register residents can do two things, either get your application online at the Texas Secretary state's website or stop by at the Nueces County Courthouse registrar's office with your ID.

You have to vote in the County you are registered in.

"When you vote you share your voice with those in power, you're part of the decision making of our nation," said Chris Davis Garcia, president of the League of Women Voters. "Locally we've got a long ballot on November 6th so the more informed you are about candidates, the easier you can make that decision in the polling place."

Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 22.

