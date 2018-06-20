Water damaged cars are flooding into repair shops Wednesday after rain caused flooding throughout the Coastal Bend.

Staples Tire and Automotive repair have been busy the last couple of days. Since Tuesday they've received over 16 vehicles that have flood damage, and it's something mechanics say could have easily been prevented.

According to sales manager, Antonio Guzman it's simple do not drive through any standing water.

"A lot of people think that it's not going to hurt anything if I drive through it real quick and it won't catch it nine times out of ten you're going to do something to your motor," Guzman said.

Fixing water contamination just in a motor can you run you over 500 hundred dollars without a warranty.

"You have to replace your plugs. You're going to have to replace the air cleaner. It's best to change the oil because you do not know how far it's gotten in," Guzman said.

Your transmission could also easily be damaged. Your car doesn't have to completely stop working for there to be something wrong with it there could be a funny noise or no immediate signs at all.

If you did drive through some water Tuesday and it didn't even get stuck, you should take it to an auto shop because it could be less expensive to fix your car than lose it.

