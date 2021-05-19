How to check for road closures due to flooding

Widespread storms are causing flooding issues across South Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heavy rain falling across South Texas on Wednesday is causing widespread flooding concerns.

Some roadways, like SH 44 between Martiana Ortiz and Bosquez in Robstown, have been closed due to flood waters.

DriveTexas.org is the best way to stay updated on flooded roadways in your area.

If you have to travel today, check the website and remember- turn around, don't drown.

