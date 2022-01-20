How to drive safe on icy surfaces, DPS provides tips for those on the road

TxDOT has already begun treating some of the Coastal Bend's major roadways with a brining mixture.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roads and overpasses may present a problem as residents continue to make their daily commutes.

The roads will be hazardous this evening and tomorrow. Although the Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are discouraging travel during inclement weather, if you have to leave your house there are some safety tips to keep in mind.

Sergeant Nathan Brandley with DPS warns that black ice can be dangerous due to it's lack of visibility on the roads.

"Black ice can form anywhere and you can’t see it," Brandley said. "That’s why its very dangerous and when you hit it the best thing you can always remember to not do is hit the brakes. Don’t hit the brakes at all. Because if you do that, your going to go in a different direction. You don’t know where you’re going to end up.

When traveling out on the roadways, you're at the mercy of inertia if you run into an icy patch on the roads. Brandley advises that residents remain calm and composed when handling their vehicles, as it can mean all the difference in the outcome.

The other thing to remember is that whatever direction you’re starting to skid in, turn the wheel the opposite direction and that should help try to help recover it," Brandley said.

TxDOT has already begun treating some of the Coastal Bend's major roadways with a brining mixture. However, farm to market roads are not being treated. They typically smaller with two lanes, and may not have a divider. Depending on the moisture on the ground, it could be icy or even muddy.

"Again, just take extreme precaution when travelling on any roads. But especially on the county roads and farm market roads," Brandley said.

One tip that Brandley also recommends is not to use the cruise control option available on many vehicles. Adding that the feature is not ideal for less than favorable weather conditions.

It just doesn’t give you the control that you’re gonna have, as you would on a good clear weather day travelling somewhere long distance," Brandley said.

While staying off the road is the ideal situation, also making sure that your vehicle has good tire pressure can make an impact when driving in cold weather.

