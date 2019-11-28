CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Courthouse will be another place residents can get a picture ID as a form of voter ID.

Residents can get voter ID at the Department of Public Safety office on Highway 37, but it's quite a distance to go for most people in town. For residents, without transportation, the nearest bus stop to the DPS office is a mile away.

Judge Barbara Canales told 3News that the county and DPS are working together to make it easier to get a picture ID for those who live in Nueces County. The plan is to offer that service inside the Courthouse at the Voter Registration Office, located on the first floor next to the set of elevators at the Lipan Street entrance.

Over the coming months, DPS will train voter registration employees so that they will be able to handle the resident that need an ID, especially the homeless.

"I am expecting the first quarter of 2020 of course DPS has a lot of work to get us up and running the training is the most important we want to be ready," Canales said.

According to Canales, the Texas Transporation Code allows County Courthouses to serve as secondary sites for voter ID. DPS is doing all the training for free. Canales doesn't expect the county to incur any costs because of the program.

Canales feels the County Courthouse is a perfect place for most people to come to get voter ID's because it's more centrally located.

