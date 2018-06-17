A sad statistic shows that nearly eight million children in the world don't have parents.

But this father's day an organization is helping these orphans with a new campaign.

The miracle foundation is based out of Central Texas who has multiple representatives.

They care for orphaned kids around the world, and this Father's Day they're asking for your help.

They want you to make a donation in honor of your Dad this Father's day.

Click here if you'd like to donate!

