Make a difference in the Coastal Bend on 'Giving Tuesday'

Several charities in the Coastal Bend need help this holiday season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is the day to give back to community non-profits.

Several non-profits in our area need extra help this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here's how you can make a difference:

The Gulf Coast Humane Society Give-A-Thon

By supporting GCHS, you're supporting all of the homeless animals of the Coastal Bend that they work to provide care, shelter, and loving families for.

Corpus Christi Catholic Community

There are three different options for helping on the Corpus Christi Catholic Community's website.

The Purple Door

The Purple Door, formerly known as the Women's Shelter, is hosting online auctions for donations. You can visit their page here.

The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend

Adopt an Angel from the Salvation Army's Angel Tree, volunteer with the non-profit, host a virtual Red Kettle Campaign or donate to their mission here.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank

Fight hunger for Giving Tuesday and donate to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Mission of Mercy

Help the Mission of Mercy's mission to restore dignity, “Healing through Love,” by providing free healthcare.

The Cattery

Your donation will double if you donate to The Cattery. The Cattery offers an alternative to traditional animal shelters in providing a no-kill, cage-free haven for homeless, abused, or abandoned cats. Donate here to have your donation matched!

This list will be updated throughout the day. If you know of a non-profit that can use help on Giving Tuesday, e-mail hwilliams2@kiiitv.com.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.