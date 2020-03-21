CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the weekend approaches we want to give you a few reminders for cleaning and disinfecting everyday surfaces you may come into contact with.

Cleaning an disinfecting is a simple and important process. Throughout the day we go to work, run errands and don't realize just how many germs we are coming in contact with. From touching door knobs and elevator buttons we are constantly getting germs on our hands, so it's important to wash our hands to keep from spreading more germs on other surfaces.

Even when leaving the restroom, be sure to not get germs back on your hands after washing them.

"Keep the paper towel to turn off the faucet if it's not an automatic, and also keep a towel or get a new towel to open the doors."

Washing your hands is important and so is keeping your work areas and homes clean and sanitized. The Centers for Disease Control said to wash surfaces with soap and warm water and then use disinfectants such as Lysol and Clorox.

Cleaning and disinfecting lowers the risk of spreading infections. The Environmental Protection Agency has a list of cleaning products you can use. Be sure to follow the cleaning instructions on the product labels.

Don't forget to disinfect common surfaces you touch everyday like light switches, counters, cellphones, and doorknobs. Wash your hands and when you don't have access to soap and water, be sure to use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60-percent alcohol.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: