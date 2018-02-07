Hot weather and the humidity can be a deadly combination even more so for our pets.

"Those who like to keep their dogs outside all day long you need to rethink that and bring them in," said Sharon Ray, Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is sending out advice Monday for pet owners who usually keep their pets outdoors.

The high heat and the relative humidity can make it seem even hotter for pets especially when the heat index reaches above 75.

The heat index is the temperature the body feels when heat and humidity are combined.

Pet owners need to take extra precautions during this time of year.

"If you take a look at their little noses they can get sunburned as well so, so keeping them out in that heat is bad and that sun also the pads on their feet are very susceptible to the heat so if it is hot to touch, its hot for them as well remember that" Ray said.

For example, on Monday the humidity level is around 75 with temperatures in the upper 90's to animals it would feel like about 132.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII