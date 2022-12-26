Here's how to recycle your real Christmas tree in Corpus Christi

You can have your tree turned to mulch by dropping it off at the J.C. Elliot Transfer Station and Collection Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas is over and many of you may be wondering what to do with your real Christmas tree. The city is offering to take the tree off your hands to turn it into mulch.

Residents can drop off their tree at the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station & Collection Center at Highway 286 at Ayers St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The city asks that you do not put your tree in your blue recycling cart, but you can set it out for collection during your area's brush and bulky item set-out dates.

Experts recommend you recycle your live Christmas tree if at all possible.

“After the holidays, don’t throw your real Christmas tree in the trash,” the National Christmas Tree Association says. “Real Christmas trees are biodegradable, which means they can be easily reused or recycled for mulch and other purposes.”

