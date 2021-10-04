How will concerts look at the American Bank Center? Here's a closer look

Friday the American Bank Center hosted their first concert of the year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Bank Center geared up to welcome patrons Friday night for its first concert of the year. Aaron Lewis and ben Danaher took the stage; however, the event was not inside the arena or even the Selena Auditorium but rather outdoors at the Water Garden.

When you first walk into the venue you are going to see these signs to remind you about a couple of things, first mask are required as long as you are not eating or drinking, there is a bag policy and for those of you who are looking for some food or beverage, all you have to do is take out your phone and snap that QR code.

3News got a look at the set up for the big event. the stage going up front and center with tables and chairs socially distant around the Water Garden allowing staff to keep the venue safe for concert goers.

"It's just awesome to get to get to be doing events again, new space and new opportunity for folks to come out and enjoy,” said Matt Blasy the General Manager at the American Bank Center.



Blasy says Aaron Lewis is first in at least 4 planned outdoor concerts utilizing the Water Garden.



Next is Toby Mac on Tuesday and his show is said to be sold out.

The concerts are part of the bank center's way of getting back to business while working with the health department to get closer to a sense of normalcy.

“We feel the outdoor space through the summer months is kind of what we are focused on excited about the opportunity to utilize this space not just for social distance but long term with more festival type stuff,” said Blasy.

While the governor has opened capacity limits events won't be 100 percent just yet at the bank center.



Blasy says as they continue to assess their outdoor shows there are some enhancements over last year.

The center getting rid of the pod style settings for guest and allowing for tables of four and six as well as a general admission area.



Also, in an effort to limit touch points, there is no fee for parking that is included with the ticket purchase.

"We just ask when you are coming out our staff and employees are working hard and we want to do this long term, cooperation with that is greatly appreciated,” said Blasy.

