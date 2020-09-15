How will Halloween look in the Coastal Bend?

"The small opportunities to celebrate are always going to be OK," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Halloween became a hot topic for many residents in the Coastal Bend area as they were wondering whether the holiday would be cancelled.

"I don't think we need any extra orders; Halloween is our next big holiday and that's a holiday where masks are encouraged," said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

Canales said at least for the time being, residents could expect to enjoy Halloween without any additional restrictions.

"We cannot let our guard down. Big parties are not going to be a good idea, and the small opportunities to celebrate are always going to be OK," said Canales.

Because local COVID-19 cases seemed to be declining, Canales said the orders in place, for example the mask requirement, should prove to be sufficient.

While some parents like made plans to celebrate the holiday, others said they'd be treating the day like any other during the pandemic by staying indoors.

"We're not going to let the virus rob the fun of our holidays, we're just not going to let that happen," said Shannon Edwards, a Corpus Christi parent.

"We've always had a pretty big Halloween, but this year it's just not going to be," said Jaime Hunter, another Corpus Christi resident.

Hunter said typically, her family celebrates the holiday, but during the pandemic, the tradition would have to change.

"This year we're just going to play it safe we're going to stay home," said Hunter.

Even for the community members who chose to trick-or-treat, Canales said it'll still be an adjustment as families find innovative ways to give out candy.