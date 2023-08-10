How will you and your kids spend fall intercession? CCISD, area programs hope to provide enrichment over the break

After CCISD students enjoyed a holiday on Friday, the district is reminding parents that campuses will be closed Monday until Oct.16 due to the fall intercession.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that starting Monday, CCISD campuses will be closed until Oct. 16th due to the district's fall intercession.

Corpus Christi ISD's Chief Communications Officer Leanne Libby told3NEWS that she hopes that everybody uses the fall intersession to renew and recharge.

Libby said a few of the campuses will have tutoring and enrichment sessions. In those cases, those students have already been notified, and will be the only ones allowed to be on campus during Fall intercession.

She said the district works hard to set up reminders for parents and guardians about upcoming breaks, especially when it comes time for special holidays like fall intercession, which begins this Monday, Oct. 9.

"Our calendar is approved by the board, usually in the Spring. Pretty soon after that, we get those calendars out to parents in the Spring, prior to the next school year. So, then any time we have a closure, our schools are really our first line, and they do a great job at communicating with families, getting those reminders out and then we, as a district, support that," Libby said.

She spoke with 3NEWS about the continuous efforts the district makes to keep parents updated on as the intercession and school breaks approach.

"As it gets closer, then we do a mass notification to all families whose information is current in our system. Many of the schools will use their marquee. They might put a sign at the entrance and so forth," she said. "Like on Thanksgiving and Christmas and that sort of thing, we do share information when we hear about community organizations and businesses that are offering activities."

Audrey Dumes, Childcare and Aquatics Director for the YMCA of the Coastal Bend says the Y's Intersession Camp will give parents peace of mind and their children an opportunity to interact with other kids during their break.

"Parents don't have to worry about their kids being home by themselves. They can come to a place that's safe. There's CPR-certified staff here at our Y. You know, and just keep them engaged while their kids are out of school," Dumes said.

With payment, both members and community members are able to bring their child to the YMCA's Intersession Camp. The camp serves kids aged 4-12 years old .

"They just have fun filled day activities. Of course, they like to run in the gym and play games with my coaches. We have camps throughout the year. We've got a holiday camp for Thanksgiving. We got camp the two weeks out for Christmas," Dumes said.

Corpus Christi's Parks and Recreation Department will also be having a fall intercession camp. You can find more information on that here.