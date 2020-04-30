KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas Military Department will be providing regional COVID-19 testing for residents of Kleberg County and the City of Kingsville this weekend, free of charge.

Testing will be performed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Dick Kleberg Park.

To get tested, you must schedule an appointment by calling 512-883-2400. Make sure you schedule your appointment using your name as it appears on your state-issued ID card.

First responders and healthcare professionals are encouraged to sign up.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

