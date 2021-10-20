Total reward increased to $75,000 in case of three Precinct 4 deputies shot over the weekend

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said he is contributing $40,000 and an anonymous donor an additional $25,000 toward the $10,000 reward.

HOUSTON — There are still no arrests in the weekend shooting of three Harris County Precinct 4 deputies. Houston police hope an increased reward will lead to a break in the case.

A total $75,000 is being offered for any information that could lead to an arrest or suspect in the case, officials announced during a press conference Wednesday.

Crime Stoppers of Houston had just increased the reward to $10,000 for tips when Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, who was also in attendance, said he would be adding $40,000 for the reward.

He said an anonymous donor would be contributing an additional $25,000.

“This is just unbelievable that once again we’re here,” Fertitta said. “This isn’t just about police officers; this is about all of the citizens of Houston.”

Fertitta said another private citizen called him and HPD Chief Troy Finner offering additional money.

Precinct 4 deputy constable Kareem Atkins was shot and killed Saturday morning in what police say was an ambush. Deputy constable Juqaim Barthen and Darryl Garret were also shot.

Barthen was hit in the foot and was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Garrett was shot in the back. He remains hospitalized as of Wednesday, and according to his fiancée, he has undergone multiple surgeries.

"My plea is very simple," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "For those who have information, I don't care how much or how small, you have an obligation and a responsibility to provide that information."

If you have any information that can help Houston police in this investigation, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

