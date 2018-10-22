Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A woman accused in the shooting death of a transgender woman in Robstown appeared in court Monday.

36-year-old Chloe Huehlefeld is one of four defendants in the murder of 47-year-old Stephanie Montez.

According to prosecutors, Huehlefeld was the person who fired the first shot at Montez.

While Huehlefeld was on the stand, she talked about the broken childhood that led to her getting into drugs and prostitution.

Investigators said the killing was all over just $20.

