Huge brush fire down Saratoga sets cars on fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, fire crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Nueces County ESD #2 and #1 battled a huge brush fire in the 1300 block of Saratoga Blvd.

Videos from the ESD #2 via Facebook showed multiple parked vehicles on fire as crews worked to put out the blaze.

The amount of acres burned has not yet been determined. Fire officials say low humidity and tall grass can sometimes be a bad combination for these kinds of brush fires.

Currently, investigators are working to get in touch with the owner of the property. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

