Huge heroin bust shows Bishop's investment in its police department paying off

Nueces County DA's interdiction unit head said the 53 lbs. of heroin found inside the engine block of a pickup truck on Monday could be one of the year's largest.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two women from the Rio Grande Valley were arrested after Bishop Police Officers said they attempted to bring 53 lbs. of heroin through the area.

Bishop Police Capt. Tony Macias and his K-9 partner Aida were called to check out a pick-up truck stopped by another officer along US Hwy. 77 on Monday.

"(Aida) started at the back of the vehicle," Macias said. "She crawled her way up to the front, where the odor was the strongest and alerted and sat down. So, it was a good alert.”

The pair is part of the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit.

"When you take this much heroin off of the streets this is significant," said the unit's supervisor Mike Tamez. "This is very, very significant. I promise you this is going to be one of the largest heroin seizures in the United States for 2022. That I can promise you. Previous years on highways you just won’t get this much heroin."

Bishop Police Chief Edward Day said his department wouldn’t be able to play the vital role it has in the unit's recent arrests if it wasn’t for the support of the city.

Day said he runs his department on a budget of around $1 million a year. He said his department does get federal money from drug cases but, it’s the financial commitment from the city that’s really helping his department make a difference on the highway and the city.

"The city has been gracious with us," he said. "As far as paying benefits, they’ve given them a raise. They're giving us additional resources for equipment.“

And the chief feels that one of the best investments the city has made was in keeping Aida, who Tamez said found the drugs concealed in a false parts on the underside of the truck, on the force.