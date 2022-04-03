Human remains found in 2020 identified as Kyle Rugg, Katy man who disappeared 7 years ago

Kyle was last seen on March 4, 2015, after going on a fishing trip to Lake Livingston with some friends.

KATY, Texas — Human remains found in Polk County in 2020 have been identified as Kyle Thomas Rugg, a Katy man who has been missing since March 2015, said the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Kyle was 20 when he disappeared exactly seven years ago Friday after a fishing trip to Lake Livingston with some friends. Authorities said he attended a party at a motel with friends on March 3 and went to the Polk County area the next day to fish.

For more than a month, law enforcement and Texas EquuSearch used several resources to search around the State Park area of Lake Livingston and other fishing areas for any clues that would lead to Kyle's whereabouts, but no clues turned up.

Kyle's parents even raised a $20,000 reward for information leading to their son. They hoped a Facebook page might lead to clues.

"If you lead us to his whereabouts the money’s yours," Kyle's mom, Judy, said in 2015. "I don’t care who you are. I don’t care what you look like. I don’t care what you do for a living. I’m not gonna ask you questions. Just lead us to Kyle.”

On January 21, 2020, human remains were found by law enforcement in a wooded area in Polk County. The remains were sent to the University of North Texas for identification and just recently, it was confirmed through DNA the remains were Kyle, according to deputies.

There is now an open investigation into Kyle's death.

Anyone with information is urged to call 936-327-6810, or you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 936-327-7867.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said any information leading to an arrest and prosecution of the person or persons involved in the death of Kyle could receive a cash reward.