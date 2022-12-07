'Pretty uncommon' | HPD says human skeleton found in BBQ pit at SE Houston home

A family with children lives in the home. They’re now being questioned about the discovery that was made in the backyard.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after skeletal remains were found inside a custom backyard barbeque pit on Tuesday afternoon.

Houston Police Department Sgt. William Dunn said the remains were discovered by a person claiming to be working around the Peach Creek Drive home in southeast Houston. The caller discovered the skeleton around 3 p.m., then left the home and called 911, according to Dunn. Investigators are now trying to contact that caller.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, investigators entered the backyard with a search warrant.

“I would say this is pretty uncommon,” Dunn said. “It’s not our typical case.”

Dunn describes the BBQ pit as a large custom brick pit that opens and closes. He said the remains appear to be a full adult skeleton that was burned.

“The barbecue pit doesn’t look too disturbed. So, it looks like it’s been a while,” Dunn said.

According to Dunn, a family with children lives in the home. They’re now being questioned about the backyard discovery.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to try to determine who the skeleton belongs to and how they died.

So far, this is considered a death investigation.