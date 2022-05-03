APD: Human skull found along trail in southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department confirmed to KVUE that a human skull was found on a trail near Sunset Valley off of Highway 290 on Saturday morning.
Police said a caller reported finding the skull while walking along Violet Crown Trail in southwest Austin around 10 a.m. on March 5.
APD confirmed the skull was a human one when they arrived on the scene. The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office is also investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
‘We cannot afford to lose more employees from the stress of verbal abuse' | Travis County Tax Office faces significant delays