APD: Human skull found along trail in southwest Austin

Police said a caller reported finding the skull while walking along Violet Crown Trail Saturday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department confirmed to KVUE that a human skull was found on a trail near Sunset Valley off of Highway 290 on Saturday morning.

Police said a caller reported finding the skull while walking along Violet Crown Trail in southwest Austin around 10 a.m. on March 5.

APD confirmed the skull was a human one when they arrived on the scene. The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office is also investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube