Human smuggling attempt in a Fed-Ex truck busted at the Sarita Checkpoint

Upon further inspection, border patrol agents say they found 12 people inside the cargo area of the truck.

TEXAS, USA — A federal jury has convicted a man for illegally transporting people in what appeared to be a Fed-Ex delivery truck.

According to US Attorney Ryan K. Patrick, Yoel Marrero Goitizolo was stopped at the border patrol checkpoint near Sarita back in February. It was then when authorities noticed that the truck was unevenly painted.

Upon further inspection, border patrol agents say they found 12 people inside the cargo area of the truck.

Goitizolo is currently in custody, awaiting sentencing.