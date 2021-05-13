'Most people don't realize that it happens here': Texas is the second worst state in the country for sex trafficking

According to House Representatives, close to 80,000 young adults and minors have been trafficked in Texas.

TEXAS, USA — In Austin, legislation aimed at curbing the growing problem of human trafficking in Texas is now on Governor Greg Abbott's desk, awaiting his signature.

The legislation, which has been sponsored by State Representative Todd Hunter, would raise the minimum age for individuals who work in a sexually oriented businesses to 21. It would also impose penalties for violations of that rule.

Tina Canery with New Life Refuge Ministries in the Coastal Bend said the organization has pinpointed the trending ages of the victims including how and where the exploitation begins.

Texas is the second worst state in the country for sex trafficking. According to House Representatives, close to 80,000 young adults and minors have been trafficked in Texas.

Research presented to lawmakers indicates raising the minimum age on sexually oriented businesses will be a beneficial step in the process to curb the trend.

"Most people don't realize that it happens here," Canery said. "They think it's another country issue. It's bringing people from across borders and what we have to do is educate people that it happens here in our own neighborhood. I call it a global epidemic in every neighborhood."

In a statement to 3News late Thursday, Rep. Hunter said:

"We cannot allow for the exploitation and trafficking of young Texans and must continue our efforts to stop this dangerous enterprise. Traffickers must face consequences for their actions."

While NLR ministries applauds this effort, they stress another tool in the arsenal is education.

