Officials say Tyler, 17, and Michelle Roenz, 49, may be traveling in a black 2011 Mazda 4-door car with the Texas license plate PGP2413.

HUMBLE, Texas — Authorities need your help to find a missing mother and son who were last seen in Humble, Texas around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Tyler, 17, and Michelle Roenz, 49, were last seen on Birch Arbor Court, which is in the Fall Creek neighborhood in Humble.

It's not known what they were wearing when they were last seen.

Officials said the two may be traveling in a black 2011 Mazda 4-door car with the Texas license plate PGP2413.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert for the mother and son. A CLEAR Alert is issued when law enforcement needs help locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects.

If you have any information about their location, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-6056 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

ACTIVE MISSING ADULT ALERT for Tyler Roenz and Michelle Roenz from Humble, TX, on 10/13/2022, TX plate PGP2413. pic.twitter.com/YrXGyxzL4t — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) October 14, 2022

