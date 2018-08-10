Robstown (Kiii News) — Hundreds celebrated their rich culture Sunday at the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in Robstown.

The free event hosted different food and art vendors from the Coastal Bend.

Folklorico, Tejano musicians, mariachis and other acts took the stage and people hit the dance floor.

The festival was free and open to the public and was a family friendly time for everyone who was there.

