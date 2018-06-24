Avid shoe fans got the chance to check out some of the world kicks Sunday at a sneaker show in Sunrise Mall.



The kicks and cuts event hosted about 40 different vendors from Corpus Christi and beyond.

Many of the vendors showcased their personal collections from over the years to fellow sneaker fans.



There were also vintage clothing booths, a raffle, live music and barbers at the event.



Some of the rarest shoes at the show ran to be thousands of dollars.

"It's kind of like today's day of collecting like a baseball card or a comic book," host Eli Hernandez said. "It's huge, so people in this sneaker world are out to kind of find something that's really hard to find that you can't typically find on a shelf in a mall somewhere."

Over 500 people stopped by the event to admire or buy some of these unique pairs of sneakers.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII