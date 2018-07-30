CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Grace United Methodist Church opened their doors to allow a space for friends and family to grieve the death of of Thelma Montalvo and her 13-year-old grandson.

"Opportunity for kids to just gather, grieve, and pray and just spend some time together," Pastor Jason Fry said.

The victims weren't members of the church, but the young boy went to school with many of the kids in the congregation.

The godmother of the 13-year-old and cousin to Montalvo, Perla Wheeler says a service like this is necessary for people to process.

"Most of the community, the people, our friends, are just devastated," Wheeler said. "They are shocked.They can't believe it."

Wheeler says she is slowly coming to terms with what has happened, but can't help but to get emotional thinking about one of the last things Thelma Montalvo told her.

"'I want to become like you,' she said, 'Because you have so much faith and I want to be like you,'" Wheeler said.

There was a candle lighting and friends and family stood and shared kind words about those who lost their lives.

The service concluded with a prayer and counseling for those who needed it.

