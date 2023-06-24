Hundreds line up to beat the heat with at-home cooling kits

250 kits were given out. They included fans, coloring books for kids, and fruit cups.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many looking to beat the heat lined up at Lindale Senior Center to pick up an at-home cooling kit.

The City of Corpus Christi partnered with Reliant Energy to give out the kits for the 14th year. They included fans, coloring books for kids, and fruit cups.

The drive-thru started at 11 a.m., but Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Director Robert Dodd told 3NEWS that people were lined up as early as 9 a.m.

"I saw the cars lined up well back and I thought, you know, like, I wanted to, you know, I was just thankful that we were able to do this and help these people out today," Dodd said.

There were 250 at-home cooling kits given out.

"Even though I have center A/C, it just doesn't cool the summer heat and we're all in one room right now trying to cool down. So, one more fan will help," Julia Lail explained.

Lail said this was her first time getting a cooling kit. She told 3NEWS a fan will help keep her, her husband and two kids cool this summer. They also plan to visit the city's splash pads to get some relief.

"It's super-hot really early, especially, my husband works outside a lot. So, just this heat, it just burns all of us out," Lail added.

Not everyone in line was able to get one, since it was only while supplies last, however it was the first of two times the kits will be given out this summer. The next chance for people to pick one up is on July 15 at Broadmoor Senior Center.

Dodd said people were grateful to his team for giving them something to help this summer.

"Lots of love and lots of, you know, thank, thankfulness," Dodd said. "And so that's, that's what we're here for and that's what we want to do and make sure that they, that they're cool at home because it is hot."

Dodd also reminds people that cooling centers are open this weekend at public libraries. Those will be open during the week, too, along with senior centers.

He said visiting pools and splash pads can also help provide relief this summer.

