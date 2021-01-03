Hundreds of acres burned in Beeville on Sunday

Multiple Coastal Bend fire crews were called to help the Beeville Fire Department put out a massive brush fire.

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Fire Department spent most of Sunday fighting a massive brush fire that is said to have burned over 600 acres.

Crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service, Skidmore Tynan and as far as Goliad were called to help put out the massive brush fire.

The Beeville Fire Department says the grass is dried out from the recent freeze and they are expecting more fires just like it.

The fire department is asking resident to keep that in mind if they plan on doing any outdoor burning or activities.

