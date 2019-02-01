Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Do you have what it takes to make the plunge?

Hundreds of residents went to North Beach Tuesday morning for the annual Polar Bear Plunge.

A Polar Bear Plunge is where the residents jump into the Corpus Christi Bay to help raise money for ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease.

The event kicked off with a three-mile run to help warm participants up before they jumped into the nearly 60-degree water.

After jumping into the water people immediately headed back out to stand under the heat lamps.

