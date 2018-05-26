It has become a Memorial Day weekend tradition in the Coastal Bend. The annual Rubber-Duck Roundup is a family event that takes place at Cole Park.

On Saturday, families gathered for the fun afternoon including the famous "Rubber Duck Dunk." Participants adopted a unique duck with a number on it. Then, those ducks dive into the bay from the pier at Cole Park and eventually made their way back to their adoptive owner.

The first, second and third place duck owners received a prize.

However, the fun didn't end with the dunk. Afterwards, families participated in various "quacktivities" such as games and live music.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. The organization provides jobs for individuals who are blind or have low vision.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII